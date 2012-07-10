NICOSIA, July 10 Andreas Eliades, chief executive officer of Bank of Cyprus, , Cyprus's largest lender, has resigned, citing a broad lack of consistency in dealing with the island's banking crisis.

In a copy of the letter, released by the bank on Tuesday, Eliades said there was lack of "joint mobilisation" in dealing with the crisis. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Erica Billingham)