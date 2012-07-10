BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
NICOSIA, July 10 Andreas Eliades, chief executive officer of Bank of Cyprus, , Cyprus's largest lender, has resigned, citing a broad lack of consistency in dealing with the island's banking crisis.
In a copy of the letter, released by the bank on Tuesday, Eliades said there was lack of "joint mobilisation" in dealing with the crisis. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Erica Billingham)
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.