* H1 net loss 134 mln euros vs year-ago 107 mln loss

* Ups provisions for loan impairments to 568 mln eur

* Profit pre provs and impairments down 6 pct at 360 mln

* Net interest income up 1 pct to 558 million (Adds detail)

NICOSIA, Aug 30 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of Cyprus posted a first-half net loss of 134 million euros ($167.9 million) on Thursday, hit by a Greek debt writedown and higher provisions for non-performing loans.

The bank had reported a net loss of 107 million euros in the first half of 2011.

Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks which sought state aid after its regulatory capital was depleted from heavy exposure to Greek debt and a rise in non-performing loans earlier in the year.

The group said it significantly raised provisions for loan impairments to 568 million euros - a 210 percent increase on the same period a year ago - taking accumulated provisions in the first half to 2.0 billion euros.

Profit before provisions and before Greek sovereign bond impairments declined 6 percent to 360 million euros. Net interest income increased 1 percent in the first half to 558 million.

Unable to meet European Bank Authority (EBA) requirements on core regulatory capital, Bank of Cyprus sought 500 million euros from the government, while Popular Bank required 1.8 billion from the state.

Bank of Cyprus said on Aug. 20 it was looking at swapping part of its loan book with a Greek bank operating on the Mediterranean island, as part of moves to strengthen its capital base and ringfence operations in Greece.

The bank said its capital deficit, as defined by the EBA, was estimated on June 30 at approximately 730 million euros.

Cyprus on June 25 became the fifth euro-zone nation to request a financial bailout to cover the needs of its banks and its fiscal requirements, after becoming unable to raise the money on its own from capital markets because of high yields on its traded sovereign debt. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)