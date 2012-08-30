* H1 net loss 134 mln euros vs year-ago 107 mln loss
* Ups provisions for loan impairments to 568 mln eur
* Profit pre provs and impairments down 6 pct at 360 mln
* Net interest income up 1 pct to 558 million
NICOSIA, Aug 30 Cyprus's largest lender Bank of
Cyprus posted a first-half net loss of 134
million euros ($167.9 million) on Thursday, hit by a Greek debt
writedown and higher provisions for non-performing loans.
The bank had reported a net loss of 107 million euros in the
first half of 2011.
Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks which sought
state aid after its regulatory capital was depleted from heavy
exposure to Greek debt and a rise in non-performing loans
earlier in the year.
The group said it significantly raised provisions for loan
impairments to 568 million euros - a 210 percent increase on the
same period a year ago - taking accumulated provisions in the
first half to 2.0 billion euros.
Profit before provisions and before Greek sovereign bond
impairments declined 6 percent to 360 million euros. Net
interest income increased 1 percent in the first half to 558
million.
Unable to meet European Bank Authority (EBA) requirements on
core regulatory capital, Bank of Cyprus sought 500 million euros
from the government, while Popular Bank required 1.8
billion from the state.
Bank of Cyprus said on Aug. 20 it was looking at swapping
part of its loan book with a Greek bank operating on the
Mediterranean island, as part of moves to strengthen its capital
base and ringfence operations in Greece.
The bank said its capital deficit, as defined by the EBA,
was estimated on June 30 at approximately 730 million euros.
Cyprus on June 25 became the fifth euro-zone nation to
request a financial bailout to cover the needs of its banks and
its fiscal requirements, after becoming unable to raise the
money on its own from capital markets because of high yields on
its traded sovereign debt.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
