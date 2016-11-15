BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
ATHENS Nov 15 Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus's largest commercial bank, said on Tuesday it planned to apply for a listing on the London Stock Exchange.
It said the London listing, through a holding company structure, was 'in line with the Bank's long term strategic commitment' to list on a major European stock exchange.
The bank would maintain a listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and would no longer be listed on the Athens bourse.
"It is expected to improve the liquidity of the Bank's stock, which will enhance the Bank's visibility and lead to a broader base of investors capable of supporting the Bank in the long-term," it said in a statement.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.