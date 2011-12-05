NICOSIA Dec 5 Bank of Cyprus
won shareholders' approval on Monday to boost its
capital with a rights issue of up to 396.3 million euros
($532.25 million) and a voluntary exchange of convertible
securities of up to 600 million euros, the lender said.
Bank of Cyprus and Marfin Popular hold
considerable quantities of Greek debt, and both have been urged
by regulators to bolster their capital buffers by mid-2012.
Last week Bank of Cyprus announced an 801 million euro loss
on the impact from a 50 percent writedown in the value of its
Greek government bond portfolio.
The bank said there would be an issue of mandatory
convertible notes of a total nominal value of up to 600 million
euros which would be offered to holders of convertible enhanced
capital securities.
Shareholders also voted to increase the authorised share
capital of the company to 3.0 billion euros with shares of a
nominal value of 1 euro each, from 1.5 billion euros, the bank
said.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)