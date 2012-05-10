* Deferred tax asset lifts Q1 results
* Bank had posted 2011 losses on Greece
* Sees EBA recap need at 200 mln euros
(Adds detail)
NICOSIA, May 10 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a 299 percent year-on-year increase in
its first-quarter net profit on Thursday to 295 million euros on
a deferred tax asset after writing down Greek bonds last year.
The bank said its profit after tax was positively affected
by recognition of a deferred tax asset for its impairment of
Greek government bonds, and changes in the fair value of hedging
derivatives used to hedge the interest rate risk of the bonds.
Excluding that adjustment, earnings rose 33 percent to 99
million euros, the bank said. Profit before provisions rose 25
percent to 219 million.
Bank of Cyprus posted losses of 1.3 billion euros in its
full-year 2011 results on a 74-percent writedown in its Greek
sovereign debt holdings.
It is obliged to meet a minimum Core Tier 1 requirement of
9.0 percent by a mid-year deadline set by the European Banking
Authority.
Bank of Cyprus said that based on its expected profitability
until June 30, it estimated the capital required to meet the EBA
requirement at 200 million euros.
The group expects to cover the amount through effective
management of risk-weighted assets and other actions, it said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)