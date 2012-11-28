NICOSIA Nov 28 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a nine-month loss after tax of 211
million euros on Wednesday due to an impairment in the value of
Greek bonds held and on higher provisions for non-performing
loans.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, had posted a net loss of 793
million euros in the nine month period of 2011, which had also
included a Greek bond impairment.
Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks that sought
state aid this year after its regulatory capital was eroded from
heavy exposure to Greek debt. The banking crisis was
instrumental in Cyprus seeking a bailout from the IMF and its EU
partners in June.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)