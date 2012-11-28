* Bank hit by writedown, recession in main markets
* Increases provisions by 179 pct
(Adds detail)
NICOSIA Nov 28 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a nine-month loss after tax of 211
million euros on Wednesday after including an impairment in the
value of Greek bonds held and on higher provisions for
non-performing loans.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, posted a net loss of 793 million
euros in the nine month period of 2011 on its Greek bond
exposure.
Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks that sought
state aid this year after its regulatory capital was eroded from
heavy exposure to Greek debt.
According to European Banking Authority estimates, Bank of
Cyprus's capital shortfall to reach a core tier 1 ratio of 9.0
percent - a measure of financial strength - is 722 million
euros.
The banking crisis was instrumental in Cyprus seeking a
bailout from the IMF and its EU partners in June.
A protracted downturn in its two main markets - Cyprus and
Greece, resulted in a "significant" deterioration of the bank's
loan portfolio, with the bank increasing provisions by 179
percent to 822 million euros compared to 295 million euros last
year.
Its non-performing loans ratio rose to 17.1 percent at the
end of September, compared to 14.2 percent at the end of June,
the bank said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane and
Mike Nesbit)