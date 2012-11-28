* Bank hit by writedown, recession in main markets

* Increases provisions by 179 pct (Adds detail)

NICOSIA Nov 28 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a nine-month loss after tax of 211 million euros on Wednesday after including an impairment in the value of Greek bonds held and on higher provisions for non-performing loans.

The bank, Cyprus's largest, posted a net loss of 793 million euros in the nine month period of 2011 on its Greek bond exposure.

Bank of Cyprus was one of two Cypriot banks that sought state aid this year after its regulatory capital was eroded from heavy exposure to Greek debt.

According to European Banking Authority estimates, Bank of Cyprus's capital shortfall to reach a core tier 1 ratio of 9.0 percent - a measure of financial strength - is 722 million euros.

The banking crisis was instrumental in Cyprus seeking a bailout from the IMF and its EU partners in June.

A protracted downturn in its two main markets - Cyprus and Greece, resulted in a "significant" deterioration of the bank's loan portfolio, with the bank increasing provisions by 179 percent to 822 million euros compared to 295 million euros last year.

Its non-performing loans ratio rose to 17.1 percent at the end of September, compared to 14.2 percent at the end of June, the bank said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane and Mike Nesbit)