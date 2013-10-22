BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
NICOSIA Oct 22 Bank of Cyprus appointed ex-RBS investment head John Hourican as its chief executive officer on Tuesday, the Cypriot lender said.
Irishman Hourican, who was CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment arm from 2008 until early 2013, will have oversight of extensive restructuring at Bank of Cyprus, caught up in the turmoil of an international bailout on the island in March.
Bank of Cyprus became the first bank in the euro zone to force depositors to give up a chunk of their savings to recapitalise the lender, crippled by its exposure to debt-riddled Greece.
It also assumed some assets of Laiki, a bank wound down under terms of a 10 billion euro bailout deal for Cyprus with the IMF and the EU.
"The board of Bank of Cyprus believes this appointment is a key step in restructuring and developing operations of the bank to benefit shareholders, clients and the economy of Cyprus," the bank said in a statement.
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.