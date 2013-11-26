NICOSIA Nov 26 Bank of Cyprus, the lender forced to seize client deposits to recapitalise in March, reported a 1.8 billion euro net loss for the first half of the year, impacted by its forced disposal of Greek operations and rising provisions.

The bank was one of three Cypriot lenders forced to sell its Greek operations in March in an attempt to ringfence the euro zone from contagion from a messy international bailout for the island.

Bank of Cyprus made a loss of 134 million euros a year earlier, since when it has been transformed by the forced acquisition of assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank and the Greek asset disposal this year. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)