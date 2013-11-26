Greek cenbaker warns delay in bailout review hurts economy
ATHENS, March 27 Delays in concluding Greece's bailout review risk dislodging growth forecasts this year, Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.
NICOSIA Nov 26 Bank of Cyprus, the lender forced to seize client deposits to recapitalise in March, reported a 1.8 billion euro net loss for the first half of the year, impacted by its forced disposal of Greek operations and rising provisions.
The bank was one of three Cypriot lenders forced to sell its Greek operations in March in an attempt to ringfence the euro zone from contagion from a messy international bailout for the island.
Bank of Cyprus made a loss of 134 million euros a year earlier, since when it has been transformed by the forced acquisition of assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank and the Greek asset disposal this year. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
LONDON, March 27 Schroders, one of Tesco's largest investors, on Monday called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker, saying it was unlikely to create shareholder value.
NEW YORK, March 27 Star bond fund manager Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit accusing his former employer Pacific Investment Management Co of forcing him to resign so that his bonus could be divided among others.