(Adds detail)

NICOSIA, July 23 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender bailed out by its own depositors as part of the island's international rescue in March, said on Tuesday it was considering splitting its operations into a retail unit and an asset management company.

The bank said its interim board of directors had received permission from the Cypriot Central Bank to conduct a study into splitting the bank as part of a broader restructuring scheme which should be ready at the end of September.

Adoption of any restructuring would be the responsibility of new shareholders, the bank said in a statement.

Media reports the bank was mulling such a split triggered some unease from political parties that the bank could use the asset management division to auction off certain properties held against non-performing loans.

Bank of Cyprus said its survey would not be considering the transfer of private household mortgages to the asset management company.

Under terms of Cyprus's bailout accord with international lenders, depositors holding more than 100,000 euros ($131,900)have had a large portion of their cash turned into equity to prop up the bank. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)