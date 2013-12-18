(Adds detail)
NICOSIA Dec 18 Bank of Cyprus, the
Cypriot lender which recapitalised itself after seizing
depositors' savings this year, posted a 1.94 billion euro net
loss in the first nine months of the year.
The bank said the loss included a 1.45 billion euro loss
from discontinued operations and from the disposal of its Greek
operations in the first quarter of 2013.
Chief Executive Officer John Hourican said the bank's
priority was to restore investor and customer confidence.
"This can only be achieved through our focusing on arresting
asset quality deterioration, making progress on non-core
disposals and maintaining capital ratios so as to build a strong
platform for the safe return of depositors to the Bank,"
The troubled lender converted large deposits into equity, a
process known as a 'bail-in' as a condition for Cyprus to
receive 10 billion euros in aid from international lenders last
March.
Under terms of the accord, another bank, Laiki, was shut
down and some of its assets absorbed by Bank of Cyprus. The bank
was also forced to sell its Greek operations to ringfence the
Cyprus crisis and stop it spreading to other euro zone nations.
Hourican said deposit outflows had "significantly abated",
suggesting that customer confidence was returning. Sixty five
percent of new deposits were for periods exceeding 12 months,
the bank said, referring to deposits since October.
Bank of Cyprus had 15.4 billion euros in deposits at the end
of September 2013, 46 percent down from a year earlier.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Elaine Hardcastle)