(Adds detail)
NICOSIA, July 4 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot
lender which recapitalised in 2013 using customer deposits, said
it would engage directly with institutional investors for a
possible capital increase.
The bank said any capital transaction would be structured in
a manner allowing existing shareholders to participate.
Bank of Cyprus, which briefly came under control of
regulators following a tumultuous international bailout of
Cyprus a year ago, has come under strong pressure from the
central bank to up its capital buffers ahead of Europe-wide
stress tests later this year.
In an announcement, Bank of Cyprus did not offer further
details on the size of the issue, but said the bank's board of
directors would convene to discuss any final terms of a capital
transaction.
In a letter leaked to media this week, Cypriot central bank
governor Chrystalla Georghadji told the bank it had three days,
expiring on Friday, to agree to a roadmap on increasing its
capital buffers by "at least" one billion euros.
It is understood that members of the board disagreed with
the governor's earlier suggestion that participation of existing
shareholders in a new issue be limited to 20 percent.
Several wealthy Russians, whose deposits in Bank of Cyprus
were converted into equity last year, are now represented on the
bank's board.
The process of using own deposits to recapitalise a bank,
known as a "bail-in" was conditional to Cyprus receiving 10
billion euros in international aid from the IMF and the European
Union.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)