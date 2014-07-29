LONDON, July 29 Bank of Cyprus hopes to
issue a covered bond of between 500 million euros and 1 billion
euros in September, its chief executive John Hourican told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We'd like to be doing it (the covered bond) in late
September," Hourican said in a telephone interview from Cyprus.
"We're ready to go."
He added that the bank, which announced on Monday night that
it had raised 1 billion euros of fresh equity, is targeting an
interest rate in the "high threes" for the bond issue.
The capital issue and bond plans are the result of a
wide-ranging review that Hourican instigated in March. The
review also considered putting whether the bank should put its
bad assets into a separately funded 'bad bank', but Hourican
said that plan was "not feasible at this time".
Investors who bought into the capital raise include famed
U.S/ billionaire Wilbur Ross and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development. Hourican said that the new
investors had a "three to five year" horizon on their Bank of
Cyprus holding since there is a "lot of work to be done".
Discussions on how they will be represented on the board are
ongoing. Hourican said they would want "a seat or two" on the
board. "We've very happy to accommodate that," he added.
(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)