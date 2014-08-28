NICOSIA Aug 28 Shareholders of Bank of Cyprus
, which recapitalised by seizing clients' deposits in
2013, on Thursday approved plans for a 1 billion euro capital
issue ahead of EU-wide stress tests later this year.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, partly
owned by the European Union, and investors represented by U.S.-
based billionaire Wilbur Ross, were among those signing up for
the equity issue pricing Bank of Cyprus at 0.24 euro per share.
Just over 87 percent of shareholders present approved the
motion at an extraordinary meeting in Nicosia on Thursday.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Clarke)