ATHENS, June 30 Bank of Cyprus said on Thursday its plans to pursue a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange were unchanged, but that it was closely following market reaction in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The bank, Cyprus's largest, had announced plans in April to pursue a listing in the UK.

"While its plans to pursue a premium listing on the LSE are at this stage unchanged, the bank is closely monitoring market reaction to inform its decisions on timing of the intended listing," it said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)