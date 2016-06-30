ATHENS, June 30 Bank of Cyprus
said on Thursday its plans to pursue a premium listing
on the London Stock Exchange were unchanged, but that it was
closely following market reaction in the wake of Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, had announced plans in April to
pursue a listing in the UK.
"While its plans to pursue a premium listing on the LSE are
at this stage unchanged, the bank is closely monitoring market
reaction to inform its decisions on timing of the intended
listing," it said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas)