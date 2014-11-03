NICOSIA Nov 3 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
has completed the sale of a UK loan portfolio of
residential and commercial real estate facilities for 361
million euros (451.29 million US dollar).
The bank said on Monday it had sold the portfolio to Mars
Capital Finance Ltd and to Camael Mortgages Ltd. When it
announced the deal on Sept. 18, the bank said it would be
selling the portfolio for 361 million euros.
An investor relations officer at Bank of Cyprus said the
amount had not changed. The bank had also earlier said the
portfolio was related to its compulsory acquisition of the
now-defunct Laiki Bank in March 2013.
Bank of Cyprus has been gradually deleveraging and disposing
of overseas assets after it was forced to convert its own
depositors' cash into equity to recapitalise in early 2013 after
heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt write-downs.
(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)