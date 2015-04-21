NICOSIA, April 21 Bank of Cyprus chief
executive officer John Hourican resigned on Tuesday for personal
reasons, the bank said.
It said that Hourican, appointed in late 2013, would work
his four-month notice period.
A former RBS executive, Hourican was appointed just after
the bank was forced to bail in client deposits to recapitalise
during the island's financial crisis in 2013.
The bank successfully raised private funds from U.S. and
European investors in a separate capital increase last year.
Hourican planned to relocate to his native Ireland, the bank
said.
