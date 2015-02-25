Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
NICOSIA Feb 25 Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday reported a 256 million euro ($290.64 million) loss for the whole of 2014, mainly because of higher provisions in the fourth quarter for its exposure to Russia.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it had recognised 309 million euros for the full year in one-off impairment losses from discontinued operations in Russia and Ukraine.
Excluding these restructuring costs and discontinued operations, the bank made a full-year net profit of 42 million euros.
The bank's chief executive John Hourican said that for the first time since Cyprus's financial crisis in March 2013 its deposits were growing.
In early 2013, Bank of Cyprus became the first bank in the euro zone compelled to seize investors' deposits to stay afloat as a condition for a 10 billion euro bailout Cyprus received from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. It had racked up billions in losses on exposure to Greece.
Yet by mid-2014, the bank successfully raised 1 billion euros in capital from private investors, including U.S. financier Wilbur Ross and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Its fourth-quarter results were affected by increased provisions related to the bank having to align accounting policies to those adopted in European Union-wide bank stress tests last year, as well as classification of Russian operations as held for sale, he said.
Most of those losses concerned Uniastrum, a Russian entity Bank of Cyprus has said it wants to sell as part of its strategy on shifting focus back to its core Cypriot market.
($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The late Hyman Minsky described capitalism as an inherently unstable system. The Australian-born economist Steve Keen was a prominent follower of Minsky’s long before the global financial crisis made his unorthodox views fashionable. Thus, we can anticipate the answer to the question posed in the title of Keen’s new book, "Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?" A capitalist economy can no better avoid another financial crisis than a dog can avoid picking up flea