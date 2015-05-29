(Refiles to clarify in headline that bond issue is being
considered)
NICOSIA May 29 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a net profit of 29 million euros
($31.85 million) in the first quarter of 2015, it said on
Friday.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it was assessing the
possibility of raising wholesale funding, with the proceeds to
be used to reduce emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
channelled through the European Central Bank.
It assumed the ELA debt when it was forced to acquire
now-defunct Laiki Bank in the midst of Cyprus's financial crisis
in early 2013.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Susan Thomas)