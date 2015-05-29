(Refiles to clarify in headline that bond issue is being considered)

NICOSIA May 29 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a net profit of 29 million euros ($31.85 million) in the first quarter of 2015, it said on Friday.

The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it was assessing the possibility of raising wholesale funding, with the proceeds to be used to reduce emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) channelled through the European Central Bank.

It assumed the ELA debt when it was forced to acquire now-defunct Laiki Bank in the midst of Cyprus's financial crisis in early 2013. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Susan Thomas)