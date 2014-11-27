NICOSIA Nov 27 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a profit of 76 million euros ($95 million) in the first nine months of the year, it said on Thursday.

For the third quarter the bank reported a 5 million euro loss compared with a 50 million gain in the second quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Susan Thomas)