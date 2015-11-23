NICOSIA Nov 23 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a net profit of 73 million euros in the first nine months of the year, it said on Monday, compared to 76 million in the corresponding period of 2014.

The bank said it was engaged in an ongoing regulatory dialogue with the European Central Bank on its capital position and was not expected to be required to raise any capital. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)