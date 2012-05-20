LONDON May 20 National flexibility on
macro-prudential policy is important for financial stability in
the European Union, prominent British and German central bankers
said on Monday.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker and
AndreasDombret, Bundesbank Executive Board member, said the
common view of a macro-prudential framework must be flexible and
allow for early intervention.
"A lot of good international work is being done to
strengthen the micro regulatory regime. But any reforms will
eventually be overtaken by the evolution of the financial system
or by bursts of misplaced exuberance," they said in a joint
opinion piece in the Financial Times.
"Policy makers need flexibility to head off systemic risk in
time to avert disaster," they said.
Their calls follow an agreement last week on tougher capital
rules at a meeting of EU finance ministers, which resolved years
of disagreement between Britain and the European Union over bank
regulation.
The deal paves the way for regulations effective from next
year aiming to make the 27-member bloc's 8,300 banks safer,
following five years of financial sector difficulties in which
dozens of banks fell in Europe.
Britain, which had demanded concessions on the capital rules
to protect London's autonomy in controlling its financial
sector, won leeway to set stricter standards than the EU norm,
but will need permission from Brussels above certain levels.
