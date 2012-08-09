OTTAWA Aug 8 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney indicated on Wednesday he will not be a candidate to
succeed Mervyn King as head of the Bank of England, dampening
lingering speculation that he would seek the job.
In April, the Bank of Canada dismissed a media report as
inaccurate that said Carney had been approached as a possible
candidate to take over the central bank when King stands down at
the end of June 2013.
But the denial was not viewed as very forceful and the
rumors persisted.
Carney, who is also the chairman of the Financial Stability
Board -- a G20 body overseeing global financial reform -- said
in an interview with CTV television in London that he had not
been approached by the court of the Bank of England about the
job, nor had he discussed it with Prime Minister David Cameron.
"I have my job as governor of the Bank of Canada and
absolutely intend to fulfill that role. I also have the
responsibilities of the FSB. I look forward to working with the
next governor of the Bank of England and I'm sure that this
government has many options to fulfill that role," Carney said
in an audio file of the interview distributed to other media.
When asked whether he would be interested once the selection
process is formally launched, he answered, "I am interested in
my own role."
Carney's untarnished reputation and connections to England -
he worked there for years and his wife is British -- led to bets
he would be a welcome contender at a time when financial
scandals have rocked the City of London.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker was seen as the
front runner for the governorship, but his apparent failure to
recognize early warnings that the Libor interest rate was being
rigged has cast doubt on him.
Gus O'Donnell, a top civil servant, and Adair Turner,
Financial Services Authority Chairman, are also seen as strong
candidates.