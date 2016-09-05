(Adds Rehn comments)

HELSINKI, Sept 5 Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs Olli Rehn, a former European Commissioner, has applied for a seat on the board of the Bank of Finland as he looks to switch from government to monetary policy.

The bank announced on Monday that Rehn is among 19 people applying for two vacant five-year posts in its three-member board.

If chosen, Rehn would have to step down from the centre-right government which he joined last year.

Rehn spent a decade at the European Commision, stepping down in 2014, and was the EU's top economic official during the euro zone debt crisis.

"At this age, one must think over what to do when one grows up. Macroeconomic politics, monetary and economic policy, that is my passion, which is why I'm interested in these tasks, Rehn, 54, told public broadcaster YLE.

The third member of the Bank of Finland board is Governor Erkki Liikanen, who will complete his second and final seven-year term in 2018. He also sits on the rate-setting Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Rehn has been widely speculated as a possible successor for Liikanen.

Asked by YLE on his interest for that post, Rehn said: "Let's not go ahead of matters."

The new board members will be chosen by the bank's parliamentary supervisory council. They are due to replace Pentti Hakkarainen and Seppo Honkapohja, who will step down from the board next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans and ALison Williams)