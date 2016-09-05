(Adds Rehn comments)
HELSINKI, Sept 5 Finland's Minister of Economic
Affairs Olli Rehn, a former European Commissioner, has applied
for a seat on the board of the Bank of Finland as he looks to
switch from government to monetary policy.
The bank announced on Monday that Rehn is among 19 people
applying for two vacant five-year posts in its three-member
board.
If chosen, Rehn would have to step down from the
centre-right government which he joined last year.
Rehn spent a decade at the European Commision, stepping down
in 2014, and was the EU's top economic official during the euro
zone debt crisis.
"At this age, one must think over what to do when one grows
up. Macroeconomic politics, monetary and economic policy, that
is my passion, which is why I'm interested in these tasks, Rehn,
54, told public broadcaster YLE.
The third member of the Bank of Finland board is Governor
Erkki Liikanen, who will complete his second and final
seven-year term in 2018. He also sits on the rate-setting
Governing Council of the European Central Bank.
Rehn has been widely speculated as a possible successor for
Liikanen.
Asked by YLE on his interest for that post, Rehn said:
"Let's not go ahead of matters."
The new board members will be chosen by the bank's
parliamentary supervisory council. They are due to replace
Pentti Hakkarainen and Seppo Honkapohja, who will step down from
the board next year.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by
Catherine Evans and ALison Williams)