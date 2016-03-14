PARIS, March 14 The Bank of France said on Monday that its net profit rose 8 percent last year as the French central bank set aside fewer provisions for risks and paid less tax than the previous year.

The Bank of France reported a net profit of 2.228 billion euros ($2.48 billion), up from 2.066 billion in 2014. It will pay corporate tax of 1.9 billion euros after 2.15 billion for 2014.

It said it had put aside 504 million euros for its general risk provision fund, bringing the total to 8 billion euros. The previous year, the central bank had set aside 592 million euros.

Under the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme, the Bank of France bought 134 billion euros of assets between October 2014 and the end of 2015, when its balance sheet reached 710 billion euros.

The Bank of France's operating income was largely stable last year at nearly 7 billion euros, with the ECB's main interest rates at historically low levels. ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)