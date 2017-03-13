PARIS, March 13 The Bank of France said on Monday that its net profit rose 58 percent last year, boosted by the European Central Bank's asset purchasing programme, as the French central bank stopped setting aside provisions for risks.

The Bank of France reported a net profit of 3.52 billion euros ($3.75 billion), up from 2.23 billion in 2015. It will pay corporate tax of 2.0 billion euros after 1.9 billion in 2015.

Overall, the bank's contribution to France's state coffers, including dividends, will reach 4.5 billion euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)