GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.87
* Q2 net interest income down 2 pct
July 23 Bank of Hawaii Corp posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Net income for the second quarter was $40.7 million, or 90 cents per share, up from $35.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Loan balances continued to grow and deposits remained strong," Chief Executive Peter Ho said.
Provision for credit losses was $628,000, down from $3.6 million a year earlier.
Net interest income, the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits, fell about 2 percent to $95.4 million.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.11 billion, closed at $46.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange