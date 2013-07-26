BRIEF-Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 26 State-run lender Bank of India Ltd plans to raise 20 billion rupees ($338.29 million) via debt and equity in the second half of this fiscal year ending March 31, its chairwoman V.R. Iyer said on Friday.
The bank had earlier reported a rise of 8.7 percent in its first-quarter net profit.
($1 = 59.1200 Indian rupees)
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage:
* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat