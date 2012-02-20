DUBLIN Feb 20 Ireland's biggest lender Bank of Ireland sees the rate of increase in mortgage arrears among its customers easing in the coming months before peaking this year, its chief executive said on Monday.

The number of problem mortgages in Ireland grew sharply in the last three months of 2011 with figures from Ireland's Central Bank showing that nearly one in seven Irish home loans are not being fully repaid with unemployment stubbornly high and house prices continuing to fall.

Bank of Ireland bettered the industry average with its proportion of owner occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days rising to 5.6 percent from 3.7 percent a year ago but below the sector-wide headline figure of 9.2 percent reported by the central bank last week.

"We don't anticipate that they have peaked as yet. We think that the ratio of increase will start to ease during 2012 and will peak during 2012," Boucher told reporters.

"The level of arrears is still very high and we need to continue to put a huge amount of effort into managing this part of our book."

Boucher said that after an "extensive loan loss refresh" for its full-year results, Bank of Ireland expected a peak to trough house price deflation of 55 percent, adding another 10 percent for loss given default.

He added that the bank expected to take part in the European Central Bank's next longer term refinancing operation (LTRO) at the end of the month and also said the bank was likely to cut more staff after the bank's headcount fell by 7 percent in the year to end-December 2011.