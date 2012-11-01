DUBLIN Nov 1 Bank of Ireland expects
charges on its loan losses to reduce further in the second half
of the year, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
Richie Boucher, speaking before a parliamentary committee,
said that the rate of growth in mortgage arrears has continued
to slow since August, providing evidence of a stabilisation in
residential and commercial property prices.
"If the economic environment both in Ireland and the UK
continues at its current pace, we believes that our loan loss
charges will reduce further in the second half of 2012," Boucher
said.