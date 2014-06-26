June 26 Bank Of Ireland

* Update in relation to Bank of Ireland's EU restructuring plan - 26 June 2014

* On 25 June 2014, Bank of Ireland agreed to sell ICS Distribution Platform, together with a 250 mln euro gross performing mortgage asset pool to Dilosk Limited 1 ('dilosk') at par

* Is participating in financing of acquisition by providing 100 mln euro of senior finance to Dilosk

* No deposits are transferring as part of sale

* Advised by IBI corporate finance on this transaction

* ICS sale is final divestment commitment to be completed by bank under its Eu Restructuring Plan