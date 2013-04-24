DUBLIN, April 24 Bank of Ireland :
* Positive momentum in re-building net interest margin
continued in early
months of 2013
* Loan portfolios performing in line with expectations, sill
expect impairment
charges to fall
* Customer deposits remained stable at 75 billion EUR versus 75
billion at
end-December
* Loan to deposit ratio 120 percent versus 123 percent at end
December, core
tier 1 ratio 13.8 percent
* Monetary authority drawings 11 billion EUR versus 12 billion
at end-December,
all ltro
* Engagement on potential options in relation to mitigating the
deficit
continues