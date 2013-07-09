LONDON, July 9 Bank of Ireland :
* EU restructuring plan update
* To exit from great britain based business banking,corporate
banking activities, including deleveraging of current businesses
* The relevant businesses have gross loan assets of c. E4.6
billion at December
2012
* Will attempt to accelerate the deleveraging of these
businesses by way of
sale
* Measure does not impact on bank of Ireland's consumer banking
businesses in
gb
* In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will exit from the origination of
new mortgages through its intermediary channel
* In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will prolong its market opening
measures to 31
December 2016.