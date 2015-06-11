BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
DUBLIN, June 11 Bank of Ireland raised 750 million euros from the sale of high-risk CoCo bonds on Thursday in a deal that was seven-times oversubscribed, the bank said.
The bonds were sold at a yield of 7.375 percent, with more than 5 billion euros worth of orders, Bank of Ireland said in a statement.
Contingent convertible bonds or "CoCos" are hybrid securities that count as Tier 1 capital under the Basel III international banking regulations.
They behave like bonds but can be written off or converted into ordinary shares if regulators declare a bank's capital has fallen too low, potentially wiping out CoCo holders in the process.
Permanent TSB is the only other Irish bank to have issued CoCo bonds. It placed 125 million euros with a small group of investors in April, offering a coupon of 8.625 percent. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill and Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.