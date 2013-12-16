DUBLIN Dec 16 In March 2011 Bank of Ireland had
four months to find 4.2 billion euros or the government would
seize control. The country's central bank was issued powers to
fire senior financiers. The outlook seemed bleak for Richie
Boucher.
While analysts and commentators sharpened their knives,
Boucher - the bank's burly chief executive, described by one MP
as "a hard bastard with a hide like a rhino" - started setting
up meetings.
One was with Bill McMorrow, head of US real estate
investment firm Kennedy Wilson. As he went to talk to Boucher,
Ireland was still reeling from its capitulation to an
international bailout, bond yields were rising and bank
depositors fleeing.
Nonetheless, Boucher coolly suggested McMorrow gather some
friends and invest 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion).
"Within half an hour, I had a big conviction that he had the
skills to lead the bank to where it needed to go," recalls
McMorrow, who discreetly contacted billionaire investors Prem
Watsa and Wilbur Ross to join him in accepting Boucher's deal.
Bank of Ireland had its investment thanks to the billionaire
investors' input and their participation in a rights issue, that
ran alongside a debt-for-equity swap. The state's stake fell to
15 percent from 36 percent and Boucher's bank gained the status
of being the only Irish lender to stay out of state control.
Now, thanks to Zambian-born Boucher, Bank of Ireland is on
the verge of becoming the first in the country to return fully
to private hands after repaying 1.9 billion euros to the state
earlier this month ahead of the government's exit from the
EU/IMF bailout programme on Sunday.
"He's one of those really great leaders," McMorrow told
Reuters. "There are only a handful of bank CEOs in the world
that could have pulled off what he did... I don't think the
longevity of his employment ever crossed his mind."
Despite his feat, 55 year-old Boucher still attracts more
brickbats than bouquets. Along the road to making Bank of
Ireland the country's "least-worst bank" - as he puts it - its
CEO has been mauled in parliament, pilloried by a TV sketch show
and had an egg flung at him by an irate shareholder.
"RICHIE BANKER"
Schooled in Zimbabwe before moving to Ireland in his late
teens, father-of-two and rugby fanatic Boucher keeps a low
profile. He is rarely seen on the conference circuit and is
uncomfortable in the media spotlight.
This matter-of-fact manner has won him few friends in
parliament however: Boucher's rehearsed, terse answers before a
finance committee last year drew heckles and derision from MPs
and accusations that he was treating the process with contempt.
One of Ireland's top satirical TV shows promptly christened
him "Richie Banker".
"It's like he's doing us a favour instead of us having the
right to question him as CEO of a bank which wouldn't be in
existence if it wasn't for Irish taxpayers," said Pearse
Doherty, a senior member of the finance committee from the Sinn
Fein opposition party.
"He has been nothing but disrespectful to the committee
which in turn is showing disrespect to the Irish people."
RESILIENCE
Colleagues say Boucher's abrasiveness stems from
determination and clarity of vision and that he does himself a
disservice in the way he comes across.
"Richie has got a wonderful sense of humour," said Prem
Watsa, head of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial who
invested in BoI alongside McMorrow.
"He's in the press very often... and he has to be very
statesman-like. Behind it is a man with a great sense of humour
and a great loyalty to the Bank of Ireland."
His resilience is also highly respected. While other banking
bosses quit during the crisis to retire on large pensions,
Boucher has held on to the top job amid intense scrutiny and his
performance has won grudging respect.
The central bank's intensive review of the directors that
made it through the crisis - less than a handful - gave Boucher
the all clear last year. Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who in
April 2011 had threatened to fire any survivors, said earlier
this year that it was difficult to argue that Bank of Ireland
were not doing a good job.
McMorrow added that of all his friends working "at very high
levels", he's never seen anyone work as hard as Boucher, who,
when asked in an interview to name his favourite film, had to
apologise and admit he hadn't seen one in a long, long time.
That may be about to change. Boucher plans to take a
Christmas holiday this month for the first time since becoming
chief executive in 2009. As the critics subside, it would appear
that both the bank and Boucher have survived.
"If you didn't have Richie Boucher there, I know we, our
consortium, would not have been there," Watsa told Reuters.
"Richie Boucher, in my mind is the reason that Bank of Ireland
is a free standing bank."