DUBLIN, March 3 Bank of Ireland is
confident it will not need to raise any further capital after
European-wide stress tests later this year, Chief Executive
Richie Boucher said on Monday.
"We don't think it's probable. You can never say never about
these things, but based on our knowledge of our own business,
the stress tests we run ourselves, we think we are adequately
capitalised," he said.
Bank of Ireland said it had returned to profitability in the
first two months of the year. It cut its full-year loss by
almost two thirds in 2013 after a decline in the number of
homeowners in arrears while margins improved further.
Boucher added that he expected quite a significant
improvement in impairment charges this year and that the pace of
net job reduction at the bank would also slow significantly in
the year ahead.