By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Nov 28 Bank of Ireland announced a disposal on Monday and BNP Paribas was said to be looking to sell a package of assets, as Europe's banks step up plans to raise funds to help meet tougher capital rules.

Bank of Ireland said it was selling project finance loans to Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui for 470 million euros ($624 million), a discount of 16 percent, as it seeks to shrink itself under an EU-IMF bailout.

BNP is considering selling a private-equity portfolio, a source familiar with the matter said. This could be worth more than $700 million, according to the Financial Times. "BNP is considering several options, and this is one of the options," the source said, without confirming the value.

European banks could ditch up to 3 trillion euros of loans to raise capital ratios and meet the new capital rules, raising fears economic recovery efforts will be hurt.

The biggest shake-up will be in areas like project finance, shipping finance, aviation and infrastructure as banks cut their risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and seek to get rid of assets in U.S. dollars, where funding is tight.

Major banks in France, Britain, Germany, Spain and Ireland have pledged to sell assets and run off existing loans in a bid to shrink their balance sheets and respond to a sudden and dramatic squeeze on funding since the summer.

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole have all been pulling back on new loan deals, bankers have said, an area where they are typically near the top of global rankings.

Britain's part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group Plc , meanwhile, is near to selling a package of commercial real estate loans worth between 600 million pounds ($929 million) and 650 million, a source said.

In all, banks could sell between 1.5 trillion euros and 3 trillion of assets in the next few years, analysts estimate.

This will provide opportunities for rivals to step in, and banks in Japan, elsewhere in Asia, the United States and Canada are all grabbing some of the deals, bankers said.

But price is proving a sticking point on many deals as banks want to sell higher-quality assets at as near to "par," or face value, as they can. If they sell below this level they are forced to swallow a loss, which eats further into already depleted capital.

HAIRCUT RISK

After the BoI deal, Eamonn Hughes, bank analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said: "A mid-teens haircut on infrastructure and energy assets in North America and Europe leaves us slightly nervous about the risks to higher haircuts on the outstanding assets that are based in Ireland, or property-related."

Ireland's banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis, need to sell or accept repayment on 70 billion euros of assets by the end of 2013 to reduce their reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.

Ireland's financial regulator, Matthew Elderfield, said this month that banks would find it harder to shrink their balance sheets as European rivals step up their own efforts. If the discounts demanded were too high the banks could slow down the pace of deleveraging, he said.

Up to the end of September, the banks had cut core and non-core assets by around 13 billion euros, according to the central bank.

Bank of Ireland said the sale of the loans, linked to infrastructure and energy assets across North America and Europe, was on top of previous divestments of around 5 billion euros this year. It took an average discount of 9 percent on those sales.

The group has to sell 10 billion euros in loans and accept repayment of another 20 billion by the end of 2013.

Ireland recapitalised its banks by 24 billion euros this year to help shield them from further loan losses and Bank of Ireland said the discount taken on the sale to Sumitomo was within the base case discounts assumed in recent stress tests.

However, the discount was larger than the 11 percent haircut taken on the sale of a 570 million euros project finance portfolio in October.

If Irish banks struggle to shrink, it could leave them reliant for longer on emergency ECB funding and funding from their own central bank, which amounted to 149 billion euros at the end of September.

Goodbody Stockbrokers had assumed Bank of Ireland would take a 15 percent discount for its remaining non-core portfolio worth between 4 billion euros and 5 billion. It expected Allied Irish Banks to take a haircut of 25 to 30 percent on its asset sales.