DUBLIN Dec 23 Bank of Ireland on
Friday replaced two board members after the government called
for a clear-out of directors appointed before the near-collapse
of the Irish banking sector in 2008.
The bank appointed Patrick Mulvihill, currently a
non-executive director at Goldman Sachs Europe, and Pat
Butler, a partner at financial services investment company
Resolution Group as non-executive directors.
They will replace Rose Hynes and Jerome Kennedy, who were
appointed in 2007, who both said they would retire in the coming
months.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan earlier this year called for
the "rotation" of all directors in Irish banks who were in place
before the government guaranteed the liabilities at six
Irish-owned banks in September 2008 to prevent the collapse of
the sector.