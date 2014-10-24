DUBLIN Oct 24 Staff at Bank of Ireland
, the country's largest bank by assets, are set to
receive their first pay increase in six years after the part
state-owned lender reached an agreement with its largest trade
union on Friday.
Irish banks have cut thousands of jobs and executive pay as
the result of a 2008 banking crash, which led to the closure or
merger of half of its domestic banks, the exit of a slew of
foreign lenders and an international bailout that it completed
last year.
Bank of Ireland said the new proposals would increase
salaries by 1.75 percent this year, back-dated to July, and by 2
percent from January. Staff will also receive a one-off payment
equivalent to 5 percent of their current salary.
The bank, Ireland's only lender to escape nationalisation,
reported a profit for the first time in five years in August.
The Irish Bank Officials Association (IBOA), the country's
largest banking union, will ballot its members next week and
recommend the proposals be accepted. Bank of Ireland said talks
were taking place with other unions regarding their members.
"The proposals acknowledge the major sacrifices made by Bank
of Ireland employees over the last six years in terms of job
cuts and reduced earnings," IBOA General Secretary Larry
Broderick said in a statement.
Broderick said that the development should set a precedent
for other financial institutions, which are now returning to
profitability and facing similar issues in terms of career and
reward structures for employees.
The salary increases will not apply to senior management at
Bank of Ireland, which has cut staff by over a quarter since the
last pay rises in 2008, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
