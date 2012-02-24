DUBLIN Feb 24 Deposits made with Bank of Ireland's UK businesses will not be protected under Ireland's expensive government guarantee scheme from the end of March, Ireland's finance minister said in a notice published on Friday.

Bank of Ireland, the country's largest lender, saw its deposits grow by 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in the second half of 2011, mostly thanks to its UK unit, but its fees paid for the state guarantee rose by 31 percent year-on-year to 449 million euros.

Ireland gave local lenders the green light to offer deposits to corporate and institutional investors without a state guarantee when it extended the scheme for another year in November.