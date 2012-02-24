DUBLIN Feb 24 Deposits made with Bank of
Ireland's UK businesses will not be protected under
Ireland's expensive government guarantee scheme from the end of
March, Ireland's finance minister said in a notice published on
Friday.
Bank of Ireland, the country's largest lender, saw its
deposits grow by 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in the second
half of 2011, mostly thanks to its UK unit, but its fees paid
for the state guarantee rose by 31 percent year-on-year to 449
million euros.
Ireland gave local lenders the green light to offer deposits
to corporate and institutional investors without a state
guarantee when it extended the scheme for another year in
November.