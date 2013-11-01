BRIEF-Handlowy posts Q1 prelim. net profit of about 60 mln zlotys
* Says Q1 prelim. net profit at about 60 million zlotys ($15.10 million)
DUBLIN Nov 1 Bank of Ireland : * The positive momentum in re-building the group's net interest margin (nim)
has continued * Average nim in excess of 190bps achieved during the third quarter * Total arrears in our Irish mortgage loan books stabilised in the third
quarter of 2013 * Estimates the budget bank levy will give rise to a charge of c.e40m per annum
for the group * Deposits marginally above 72 billion EUR at en-June, resulting in LTR below
120 percent * Continues to proactively formulate and assess range of options in relation to
preference shares
* AllianceBernstein L.P. reports a 10.8 percent passive stake in Trade Desk Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oJzIHh) Further company coverage: