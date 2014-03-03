DUBLIN, March 3 Bank of Ireland :
* FY underlying loss before tax of 569 million euros versus
1.49 billion euros
loss a year ago
* FY op profit before impairments 1.065 billion euros versus
242 million euros
a year ago
* Says is profitable and generating capital in 2014
* FY net interest margin 2.03 percent in H2, sustained in early
2014
* FY impairments 1.665 billion euros versus 1.724 billion year
ago, reflects
consideration of bsa
* H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 percent, 9 percent Basel
III fully loaded
* Owner occupier mortgage holders in arrears over 90 days 7.4
percent versus
7.9 at end-June, btl 18.2 percent versus 17.6 percent
* Says 2013 turning point for Irish economy, conditions
continue to improve