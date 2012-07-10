DUBLIN, July 10 Deposits made with Bank of Ireland's Isle of Man arm will not fall under Ireland's expensive government guarantee scheme from the end of August, part of the lender's efforts to cut its funding costs, the government said on Tuesday.

The bank in March withdrew its UK arm from the scheme and said it was progressing other initiatives to wean itself off the scheme.

In a notice published on the website of the country's debt management agency on Tuesday, Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said he had agreed to amend the rules of the guarantee scheme at the request of Bank of Ireland.

Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in September 2008 when the then government issued a blanket guarantee for all bank liabilities, at the time worth some 400 billion euros ($490.22 billion), one of the first steps in a crisis that eventually led to Dublin seeking an EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.

The blanket guarantee expired in September 2010 and the current guarantee, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower, covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years.