DUBLIN May 29 Bank of Ireland
announced cuts to its fixed mortgage rates on Friday, in the
face of political and public pressure on lenders to cut rates
deemed too high by the government and threats that they could be
sanctioned.
The chief executives of Ireland's banks were summoned to
meetings with Finance Minister Michael Noonan last week and were
told authorities could take control of setting mortgage rates or
introduce a financial penalty if action was not taken.
Bank of Ireland, the only domestic lender to avoid falling
under state ownership during the country's 2008 financial
crisis, said it would cut its fixed rate by up to 0.30 percent
and that this reflected the reduced cost of term debt to the
bank.
Ireland's banks are under most pressure to reduce variable
rate mortgages that are higher than the euro zone average, but
Noonan said lenders could escape sanction once they offered
mortgage holders a lower rate, whether it was fixed or variable.
Like most Irish banks, Bank of Ireland returned to profit
for the first time since the financial crisis last year as the
country's economy grew faster than any other in the euro zone.
Rival Allied Irish Banks (AIB) announced cuts to
its variable rate mortgages earlier this month.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)