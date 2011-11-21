DUBLIN Nov 21 Bank of Ireland offered to buy back debt with a face value of up to 1 billion euros at discounts ranging from eight percent to 72 percent on Monday as it sought to raise capital of around 350 million euros before the end of the year.

Bank of Ireland raised almost half of the 4.2 billion euros of additional capital it was required to find by the end of July under an EU-IMF bailout by hitting junior debt holders with losses.

Its latest offer focused on debt secured on residential mortgages. The offer closes on December 1.

Bank of Ireland avoided falling under majority state ownership during the summer after a group of North American investors bought a 35 percent stake in it for 1.1 billion euros. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Cowell)