DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland plans to sell at least 500
million euros ($653 million) worth of contingent capital notes
that were used to recapitalise Bank of Ireland to
private investors in a secondary placement, the department of
finance said on Wednesday.
The Irish government is currently the sole holder of the
original 1-billion-euro placement, which pays a coupon of 10
percent.
The joint lead managers have received indications of
interest from private investors, including some existing
investors in Bank of Ireland, to cover the placement of 500
million in aggregate principal amount, Bank of Ireland said in a
statement.