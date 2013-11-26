* BoI says may issue shares to help redeem 1.8 bln eur prefs
* New share issue may be 500-600 million euros-source
* Another 1.2 bln euros raised through new debt-source
* Investors would react well to proposals - analyst
DUBLIN, Nov 26 Bank of Ireland (BoI)
said it may sell new shares to help repay 1.8 billion euros
($2.4 billion) of state-owned preference shares the bank had to
issue as part of its 2009 bailout.
A successful redemption of the preference shares would be a
big milestone for the bank, the banking sector and for the Irish
government ahead of its expected exit from an 85 billion euro
international bailout next month.
The bank is keen to redeem the preference shares soon
because the cost of buying them back increases by 25 percent, or
450 million euros, in March 2014 under the terms of its 4.8
billion euros bailout during the financial crisis.
BoI's statement came hours after Reuters reported a source
familiar with the deal saying the bank, which is 15 percent
state-owned, would issue up to 600 million euros of new equity
to help repay the state.
The remainder of the 1.8 billion will be raised by issuing
debt to private investors, the source said.
BoI said it was assessing a range of options in relation to
the preference shares.
"Such options could include the bank facilitating a
potential sale by the state of 2009 preference shares to private
investors and some element of ordinary stock issuance to redeem
a portion of the 2009 preference shares," the statement added.
Raising 600 million euros of new equity would involve the
bank breaking stock market norms of a company not issuing new
shares worth more than 5 percent of its stock market value
without a special resolution from shareholders.
The source said the deal would be done at an overall profit
to the Irish state, echoing comments from Finance Minister
Michael Noonan who recently said the government would want a
premium if the preference shares were redeemed.
Companies are able to issue new stock worth up to 10 percent
of their equity if they use a financial structure known as a
"cash box", where the new equity is channelled through a
specially created company. Bank of Ireland would then buy the
cash box.
SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING
The source said the bank would issue between 500 and 600
million euros of new shares, an amount equal to up to 7.4
percent of its 8.1 billion euro market value, through a
placement.
The decision to issue more new equity than the 5 percent
limit will reduce the state's 15 percent ownership stake in the
bank and will reduce the bank's annual interest bill.
"I don't think there will be much, if any, negative
reaction," said Ciaran Callaghan, analyst at Dublin-based
Merrion Capital on whether investors would be aggrieved if so
many new shares were issued.
"It's more likely that investors will welcome a successful
refinancing of the instruments to avoid the principal step-up
and repayment of state aid."
The deal could happen as early as next week but is unlikely
to happen before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, due
to a large amount of U.S. investor interest, and the results of
a central bank assessment of Irish banks' balance sheets, due
this weekend.
Bank of Ireland became the only domestically owned Irish
lender to escape full state control after a group of North
American investors led by Wilbur Ross and Prem Watsa bought a 35
percent stake just months after Ireland signed up to an EU/IMF
bailout three years ago.
The Irish state sold a 1 billion euro contingent convertible
bond it held with the bank earlier this year and would be left
with just a residual equity stake when the preference shares are
redeemed.
The exact percentage will depend on how much new equity is
issued and whether the state buys any of it. A spokesman for the
Department of Finance said the state was "keeping all options
open".
Shares in Bank of Ireland rose 0.8 percent to 0.27 euros on
Dublin's Iseq, bringing their rise in the last six months to 40
percent.