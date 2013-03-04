DUBLIN, March 4 Bank of Ireland said it
was confident that mortgage arrears among its customers were
stabilising after the rate of growth in problem mortgages
continued to slow in the second half of last year.
Ireland's largest bank said the proportion of its owner
occupier mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose a touch
to 9.9 percent at the end of 2012, lower than the 11.3 percent
industry average recorded at the end of September last year.
"The most important thing for us is that the issue isn't
getting bigger," chief executive Richie Boucher told reporters
on Monday, referring to the slowing pace of growth in problem
mortgages.
"The problem is manageable from a Bank of Ireland
perspective and we are managing it."
Boucher added that the bank's deposit book had continued to
grow in 2013 but that it would not meet its target of increasing
net interest margin to 2 percent by 2014 unless there was a
dramatic change in the cycle of central bank interest rates.