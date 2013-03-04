DUBLIN, March 4 Bank of Ireland :
* FY underlying loss before tax of 1.49 billion euros versus
1.52 billion euros
loss a year ago
* FY underlying op profit before impairments 242 million euros
versus 413
million euros a year ago
* FY impairments 1.724 billion euros versus 1.939 billion euros
a year ago, nim
1.33 percent versus 1.25 percent a year ago
* Deposits rise to 75 billion euros versus 71 billion euros a
year ago, FY core
tier 1 capital ratio 14.4 percent
* Reliance on monetary authority funding 12 billion euros
versus 23 billion
euro a year ago
* Owner occupier mortgages in arrears over 90 days 9.9 percent
versus 9.2 at
H1, buy-to-let 23.4 percent versus 20.8 percent at H1
* Says has begun engagement on options to mitigate pension
defecit of 1.2
billion EUR at end-2012
* Says continues to face many challenges, starting to see some
of benefits from
actions taken