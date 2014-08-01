DUBLIN Aug 1 Bank of Ireland :
* H1 underlying profit before tax 327 million euros versus 395
million euros
loss a year ago
* H1 impairments 444 million euros versus 780 million euros a
year ago
* H1 net interest margin 2.05 percent versus 2.03 percent in H2
2013
* Home mortgages in arrears over 90 days 7.0 percent versus 7.4
at
end-December, buy-to-let 18.5 percent versus 18.2 percent
* H1 core tier 1 capital ratio increases to 13.2 percent, loan
to deposit ratio
112 percent
* Net loan book 83 billion EUR versus 85 billion at
end-December, ECB funding
falls to 6 billion EUR
* Says confident pace of reduction in loan book will continue
to slow
* Continues to expect to maintain buffer above core tier 1
capital ratio of 10
percent on transitional basis